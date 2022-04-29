Mumbai: Suburban and long-distance trains on Western Railway to be affected from tomorrow

For six continuous days, the suburban and long-distance trains on Western Railway will be affected starting from April 29. The WR authorities claim that there are a few reasons behind this; like an increase in a number of Summer Special trains and remodelling of the yard at Niyol. Due to these reasons, few long-distance trains will be short terminated at Borivali station which will also impact the schedule of suburban local trains; until May 4.

According to officials from WR, due to traffic and power blocks from April 29 to 4th May for shifting for Over Head Equipment (OHE), few trains will be regulated, short terminated, partially cancelled and some trains will be provided additional halts. Sources said that more than 10 trains of Karnavati Express, Bhagat ki Kothi, Gandhidham-Bandra Terminus, Ajmer-Dadar among the few will be regulated by 35-55 minutes.

They will also partially cancel some local trains on the Churchgate-Dahanu route that will short terminate and originate at Palghar. Plus additional halts have been proposed for a few long-distance trains at Virar and Boisar as well. Senior WR officials also said that owing to the immense number of Summer Special Trains which are in addition to the regular trains; this short termination is being taken.

During the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway is running 21 pairs of Summer Special trains to various destinations. These Summer Special trains will complete more than 394 trips to meet the extra demand, as well as for the convenience of passengers. Out of these, 11 pairs of trains cater to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while there are 4 pairs of trains for Delhi and beyond. Another 4 pairs of trains will run to Rajasthan, while two trains are Southbound.

To cater to the passengers from Surat and Udhna, 5 pairs of originating special trains are being run, while 4 pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Okha. In addition to this, 3 pairs of festival special trains have been extended. Also, the waiting list of trains are monitored daily on real time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:57 PM IST