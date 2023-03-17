Mumbai: Strike by state-run hospitals hits patients too | File pic

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing indefinite strike by the staff, patients at the state-run hospitals continue to face hardships for the third consecutive day as OPD services are affected and only critical surgeries or operations are being done. Moreover, the hospitals have stopped taking any new admission. Senior health officials said routine procedures of the hospitals have been impacted by 10-15%.

A senior doctor from JJ Hospital said due to the staff crunch, services provided to patients were limited. “If the strike continues, the burden on senior doctors will increase and patients who are dependent on public health services will suffer,” he said.

Dr Tushar Palve, medical superintendent, Cama and Albless Hospital, said they have taken help of nurses from the civic-run medical colleges and have also planned to hire cleaning employees on a contractual basis until strike is not over.

GT Hospital, which nearly conducts 10 surgeries daily, postponed a few as nurses and other supporting staff were not available. “All the emergency and admitted patientshave been attended to. But, we had to cancel a few non-emergency surgeries,” said a doctor.

A senior official from JJ hospital said, "Usually we have not seen much impact till now but if it continues for a couple of more days then the impact will be seen on patients' services. Currently, patients who need immediate medical attention are being admitted."