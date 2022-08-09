Mumbai: Stock broker now also charged with rape

Representative

The MIDC police on Monday invoked an additional section of rape against stock broker and trader Jignesh Mehta, who was on Saturday arrested for sexually assaulting a 25-year-old model. Senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad, MIDC police station said that the extra section was added to the FIR against Mehta based on the results of his interrogation.

“The accused, in his interrogation, confessed to having raped the victim and hence, we have added section 376 (punishment for rape) in the case. The victim has been taken for a medical examination and we are waiting for the report, which is expected within four to five days,” Gaikwad said on Monday.

The matter had come to light after the panicked victim called the Mumbai Police control room, informing them about the offence by Mehta. The MIDC police reached the spot, a five-star hotel in Andheri, and brought both Mehta and the victim to the police station. Mehta was subsequently arrested and charged with outraging a woman's modesty and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. He is currently in police custody.

The victim, in her statement to the police, said she first met Mehta at a hotel in Chembur, where they exchanged numbers after he boasted of his supposed contacts in the film industry. He then called her to meet him at his hotel room on Friday night, where he allegedly forced himself on her.