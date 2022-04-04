Mumbai: Steel girders on Slow line, Harbour line tracks replaced with PSC girders at Jogeshwari

With a view to enhance safety and increase speed in train operations, Western Railway has successfully completed the re-girdering work of Bridge No. 43 located at Jogeshwari. The existing steel girders on the Slow line tracks and Harbour line tracks have been replaced with PSC girders by undertaking almost nine hours of the jumbo block during the intermittent night of 2nd /3rd April 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in yet another boost to infrastructural up-gradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the old steel girders at Bridge no. 43 have been replaced with PSC girder slabs on both the tracks of Slow line as well as Harbour line by undertaking almost 9 hours jumbo block. The work comprised of removing steel girders and replacing them with seven PSC Slabs and two retainers as well as new tracks consisting of wider slabs.

Thakur stated that the steel girders are prone to constant corrosion and deterioration due to the proximity to the sea and the humid weather. This reduces the coral life of such steel bridges. Thus to enhance safety, the steel girders have been replaced with PSC girders. The PSC girders will ensure durability and can withstand all kinds of weather, thereby ensuring safer and speedier train operations. This will also enhance the load-bearing capacity of the tracks. Previously, the existing steel girders on the Fast line tracks of the Bridge were replaced with PSC girders on Sunday, 20th March 2022 by undertaking a seven hours jumbo block. The launching work of Bridge No. 43 at Jogeshwari has been completed successfully with the contribution and coordination of various Departments of WR and due to the combined efforts, Engineering Department completed its work well before the targeted time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:47 PM IST