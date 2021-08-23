Mumbai: State to procure medicines, kits worth Rs 500cr to tackle 3rd wave

In order tackle the third wave, the state government will purchase medicines and kits worth Rs 500 crore. The government has already launched health infrastructure and installation of 532 oxygen plants based on Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology.

A state health department officer told FPJ, “The government will procure 2.50 lakh Remdesivir vials and 10,000 Tocilizumab injections to meet their requirement and avoid shortage faced during the second wave. Besides, the government will purchase 1.50 lakh paracetamol tablets, 50,000 oxygen masks, three crore RT-PCR kits, 87.50 lakh rapid antigen test kits, 1.50 crore triple layer masks, 1.32 crore N-95 masks, 1.32 crore PPE kits and 1.25 lakh dead body suits.’’ He said the department has initiated steps to place the orders.

On the other hand, public health minister Rajesh Tope said the Niti Aayog advisory on India will witness a staggering 4 to 5 lakh Covid infections daily was not issued on August 23, but in June. “Currently, the state has not received any new advisory or warning from the Centre or from the Central Task Force headed by Niti Aayog member V K Paul.”

“There is no need to panic. The state has already completed its preparations to combat the third wave. The government has speeded up recruitment of vacant posts in the health department and has ramped up the availability of oxygen and medicines. Besides, the infrastructure to treat children is also in place,” Tope said.

Tope said the government is fully geared up and alert to tackle the third wave.

He added that the decision to reopen temples and schools will be taken based on the advisory.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:21 PM IST