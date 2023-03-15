 Maharashtra to lose Mahananda Dairy soon; will be handed over to Union govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra to lose Mahananda Dairy soon; will be handed over to Union govt

Maharashtra to lose Mahananda Dairy soon; will be handed over to Union govt

The Mahananda dairy will be handed over to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), a statutory body that is under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and has its main office is in Anand (Gujarat).

FPJ CorrespondentUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: State to lose Mahananda Dairy soon |

Mumbai: Already in the pillory for forfeiting various projects to different states, Maharashtra government is all set to lose its prime government dairy 'Mahananda' to the Central government.

Mahananda Dairy to be handed over to National Dairy Development Board

An indication to this effect came from Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who informed the State Assembly that the state government is unable to run the dairy. So, the Mahananda dairy will be handed over to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), a statutory body that is under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and has its main office is in Anand (Gujarat). 

"We did not want to hand over the Mahananda Dairy to a private trust or company and, therefore, decided to rope in the NDDB. The talks are in the final stage. However, NDDB told us that they will only accommodate 350 Mahananda employees out of the total 940. Mahananda Dairy is very much in trouble and not even able to pay the salaries of its employees," Patil said in the Assembly during the social discussion on Tuesday.

Awhad criticised the decision

NCP MLA Jeetendra Awhad called the decision yet another setback for Maharashtra. "There were several key Central government offices in Mumbai, but now these have been either shifted to Gujarat or Delhi.

Mahananda Dairy was once a profit-making entity. It owns a big chunk of land in Mumbai. I am afraid that by handing over the Mahananda Dairy to the Central government, they may end up handing over the land as well. Why should Maharashtra lose its assets?" demanded Awhad.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport passenger traffic crosses pre-Covid levels in Feb
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra to lose Mahananda Dairy soon; will be handed over to Union govt

Maharashtra to lose Mahananda Dairy soon; will be handed over to Union govt

Mumbai Crime: Woman's decomposed dead body found in plastic bag in Lalbaug, daughter arrested

Mumbai Crime: Woman's decomposed dead body found in plastic bag in Lalbaug, daughter arrested

Dapoli resort case: ED says official gave permission under pressure from Anil Parab

Dapoli resort case: ED says official gave permission under pressure from Anil Parab

Thane: Mysterious death of 10-yr-old in school, no FIR after 2 months

Thane: Mysterious death of 10-yr-old in school, no FIR after 2 months

Mumbai: Number of kids admitted to ICU on rise amid adenovirus cases

Mumbai: Number of kids admitted to ICU on rise amid adenovirus cases