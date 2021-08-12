Mumbai: State to enact legislation to ensure effective use of funds for the poor

Maharashtra Social Justice Department Minister Dhananjay Munde, on Thursday, proposed an enactment of law for the planning, expenditure and implementation of various schemes and their evaluation. He said this is necessary, as the department receives crores of rupees annually. Therefore, it needs to be seen that the money reaches the beneficiaries.

“A legislation will be enacted to ensure effective planning, expenditure, implementation and evaluation of financial provisions of the Department of Social Justice,” said Munde. He defended the department’s move and said that it aims to ensure the money spent on a slew of schemes goes to the targeted beneficiaries from the economically weaker sections of backward classes.

Munde said, despite the huge financial strain on the state government during the pandemic, the department has spent more than 99 per cent of the funds received. He assured that its schemes would not be disrupted during the current fiscal despite the crunch. There will not be a diversion of funds of any scheme during the year.

He announced that a sub-centre of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) will be established in Pune to provide high quality guidance to UPSC aspirants.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:49 PM IST