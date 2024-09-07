Mumbai: State To Build 30 Lakh Affordable Homes For EWS, LIG By 2030, Announces Housing Minister Atul Save

Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save announces plans to build 30 lakh affordable homes for EWS and LIG by 2030 | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save has announced that the state government is committed to provide 30 lakh affordable homes by the year 2030 targeting the masses belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG). Save was addressing the Housing and Infrastructure Summit, 2024 organised by Elets Technomedia on Friday.

In his keynote address, Save said the state is committed to making qualitative affordable housing accessible to everyone in Maharashtra. “The studies have shown that there is a deficit of nearly 11 lakh houses. In this scenario, the government initiative would help bridge the gap between demand and supply of the housing stock,” the minister added.

The summit, hosted by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), brought together top officials, industry leaders, and policy makers on a single platform to discuss key strategies and innovations in urban development.

Emphasising the importance of affordability and sustainability, the Additional Chief Secretary (Housing), Valsa Nair Singh said these two factors are at the heart of every housing project undertaken by the state government. “The state is committed to bring in green technology and AI-powered innovation into the housing sector to make our cities smarter and more liveable,” Singh said and highlighted the reduction in complaints about the housing lottery system due to the use of advanced technology. “The new IHLMS system used for the sale of houses is completely online and keeps no scope for human intervention,” she added.

The Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, Sanjeev Jaiswal spoke about the authority’s long-standing mission and the future of redevelopment in the city. “MHADA’s 75-year journey has been about more than just building homes; it’s about creating communities. We are focusing on cluster redevelopment in congested urban areas, providing modern, sustainable housing while preserving tenant rights. Our upcoming projects in areas like Abhyudaya Nagar and GTB Nagar aim to bring transformational change to the city’s housing landscape,” Jaiswal shared.

The CEO of Dharavi Redevelopment Project, SVR Srinivas; Deputy CEO of MHADA, Anil Wankhede; Chief Officer of Mumbai Board, Milind Borikar; Chief Officer of Mumbai Building Repairs & Reconstruction Board, Milind Shambharkar and others were also present on the occasion. Their contributions to the discussions around public-private partnerships, green infrastructure, and innovative financing models added significant depth to the day’s proceedings.

In addition to the government officials, industry leaders from Raymond Realty and Probity Software presented their visions for affordable and sustainable housing, showcasing how cutting-edge technology is playing a crucial role in transforming the real estate landscape.