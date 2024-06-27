Mumbai: State Human Rights Commission Directs ₹2 Lakh Compensation For Family Of Man Who Committed Suicide In Police Custody | Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission awarded a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to family of a person who had committed suicide in the police lockup in 2012. The Division bench of Justice K.K. Tated and M. A. Sayeed directed the State to pay the compensation with in a period of six weeks failing which the a interest of 8 percent per annum shall be levied on the compensation amount.

As per the order copy, Suresh Aarote, was arrested in 2012, on the alleged charges of killing his wife. Suresh was arrested by the Andheri police for the same and was kept in lock up. It is alleged that Suresh had tied his pant and shirt and had tied it to the grill of the window and had hung himself. By the time the police could take him to Cooper Hospital, his condition was precarious, and he passed away while he was being treated.

The order copy further read as that an enquiry was held by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate and submitted report of the same.” We have gone through the report carefully. The Magistrate, though, came to the conclusion that the deceased died a suicidal death, but, held that none of the police officials on duty at the relevant time were responsible for his suicide nor ill-treated him. However the Magistrate while analysing the evidence of police inspector Gopika Jagirdar, categorically held that, fact has come on record that at the relevant time the CCTV cameras installed in the police lockup were not functioning. Apparently, the police officer incharge of the police station nor his superiors seems to have taken appropriate, prompt steps in getting the CCTV cameras repaired and functional, which amounts to contempt and breach of orders and directions issued by Supreme Court of India”

The order copy while specifying about the suicide held, “The deceased died while in the custody of the concerned police station and had attempted to commit suicide by using his pant and shirt by tying it to the grill of window and saved in the nick of time, but, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Apparently, he was arrested in connection of murder of his wife and he himself ended his life leaving behind his only son Aaditya Aarote age 21 years who is now staying with his maternal grandparents and reported to be pursuing his education. Under such backdrop we are of the firm opinion that the State should pay compensation of Rs two lakhs to his son, on humanitarian grounds and the peculiar background of the suicidal death of his father."