Mumbai: State Consumer Panel Rejects Insurer's Plea, Directs HDFC Standard Life To Pay Widow ₹15 Lakh

Mumbai: Upholding the district commission's order, the state consumer commission has directed HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd to give ₹15 lakh along with other compensation to a widow. The insurer had challenged the previous order on the grounds that the insured person, who has died, concealed material facts regarding his occupation, income and his alcoholism. Rejecting the claims, the commission stated that HDFC could not prove them.

Dated May 18 and uploaded recently on the commission's website, the order was passed on an appeal by HDFC against district consumer commission which had ruled in favour of complainant Savitri Vijay Bhosle from Kolhapur. Her husband, Vijay had taken an insurance policy in May 2013. It was for a period of 20 years with a sum assured of ₹15 lakh. In November 2013, the man passed away due to a severe heart attack. Savitri had approached the district commission after the insurer rejected her claim.

₹15 lakh with 9% interest

Subsequently, HDFC was directed to pay ₹15 lakh with 9% interest to the widow besides ₹15,000 for mental agony and litigation cost. The insurer argued that the deceased had not given correct information of his salary and that he was an alcoholic. The district commission, relying on case laws, stated that claims can be denied if the information given was wrong. However, it stated that there was nothing on record to corroborate the allegations.

