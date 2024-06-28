Mumbai: State Commission Rules In Favor Of Senior Citizen, Orders Developer To Pay Compensation And Provide New Home | Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has come up for the rescue of a senior citizen, who was troubled by a developer and has asked him to pay for the inconvenience caused to her. The Commission, have asked the developer to hand over her redeveloped house/ or new house to the complainant, measuring the same area, which she earlier stayed in, 419 sq metres, along with a monthly rent of Rs 40 per sq Ft, which was promised to her, from 2021. In addition to it, the commission has directed the developer to pay Rs 50,000 towards her mental agony and an additional Rs 25,000 towards her litigation charges.

The case dates back to the year 2016, when Rajashree Mahuli (65), who was a ‘Protected Tenant’ of her rented flat in Mulund’s Panchvati Satyabodh Niwas was approached by Harsh Infrastructure Partnership firm, a Bhandup based developer, asking her to vacate her rented flat. The developer had promised her with alternate brand new flat with additional area. She was also promised Rs 40 per square foot per month and an escalation of 10 per cent every year.

Rajashree in 2016, had given irrevocable consent based on which the owners of the land had entered into a redevelopment agreement with the developers, and the terms of the complainant became part of the redevelopment agreement. She was thus asked to vacate the flat, which she did. “The developer had promised to pay rent to the complainant but had failed and neglected to pay it, thus shifting allowance, and brokerage. The developer is thus liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,”reads the complaint copy.

Notices were served to the developer by the commissions, but it was not responded and so The commission, thus passed an ex-parte order was passed in the case.

The commission in its orders, held, “The complainant has established through her evidence that she is entitled to the relief and that the developer have committed deficiency in service and unfair trade practice by not providing the promised compensation and new flat. The developer’s actions have caused mental agony and financial loss to the complainant, warranting compensations.”