Mumbai: SRPF constable shoots himself at Dongri; condition critical

An on-duty SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) constable shot himself with his service rifle on Tuesday morning. The constable, identified as Pushkar Sudhakar Shinde (36) was rushed to J J Hospital soon after the incident. His condition is reportedly critical.

According to the police, Shinde who was posted at guard duty at Mantralaya returned Tuesday morning at Dongri where arrangements for his platoon's stay were made at a BMC school.

According to the police, at around 9:50 am when Shinde was inside the van, he fired at himself with his service SLR rifle. He was then rushed to JJ hospital.

Shinde is a part of SRPF Group No. 2, Pune, D company, Platoon no. 1 which is posted at Mantralaya guard duty since January 6.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:22 AM IST