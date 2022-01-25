e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

Mumbai: SRPF constable shoots himself at Dongri; condition critical

Sachin Gaad
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

An on-duty SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) constable shot himself with his service rifle on Tuesday morning. The constable, identified as Pushkar Sudhakar Shinde (36) was rushed to J J Hospital soon after the incident. His condition is reportedly critical.

According to the police, Shinde who was posted at guard duty at Mantralaya returned Tuesday morning at Dongri where arrangements for his platoon's stay were made at a BMC school.

According to the police, at around 9:50 am when Shinde was inside the van, he fired at himself with his service SLR rifle. He was then rushed to JJ hospital.

Shinde is a part of SRPF Group No. 2, Pune, D company, Platoon no. 1 which is posted at Mantralaya guard duty since January 6.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Court accepts Indrani Mukerjea's application, directs CBI to file reply FPJ Legal: Court accepts Indrani Mukerjea's application, directs CBI to file reply

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
Advertisement