Mumbai: SRL Diagnostics’ mobile van to now collect samples for COVID-19 testing from your doorstep

In an effort to speed up testing in the containment zones of Mumbai city, SRL Diagnostics, one of India’s leading diagnostics chain has deployed Mobile Testing Van for COVID-19 in & around the hotspots of Mumbai. The Van was first spotted in a residential society at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli- East.

Talking about the initiative, Ravi Aggarwal, Regional COO – South, West, Central India and International business, SRL Diagnostics said “Mobile-testing facility is being used to fast-track sample collection for COVID-19 testing. Using this mechanism we would save time and energy of both patients and our phlebotomists. The vehicle can be taken to any part of the city without much difficulty& thereby also ensures easy access for COVID-19 testing. This is in continuation to our efforts to provide ease of testing for pateints”

SRL Diagnostics is the first private lab to offer the mobile van concept in Mumbai, post receiving approval from the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai).The mobile van will be stationed temporarily at select locations between 9 AM to 6 PM for sample collection.

The sample collection for the BPL category will be done absolutely free basis their Ayushman Bharat ID Card along with other required documents. The mobile COVID-19 sample collection van would be used for collecting samples at medical setups where large numbers of collections need to be conducted.

This van would ensure that more number of potential COVID 19 suspects can be catered to, at one place, so that there is less chance of community spread, should they have to travel to a collection site away from their location. Since the phlebotomist would be located within the safe confines of the van, it would help him to remain in safe and protected from any possible spread from the suspected cases.

“We are following all the protocols laid down by the government for COVID-19 testing and at the same time also ensuring to protect the privacy of people whose samples are collected. We were the first private lab to launch drive-thru testing site in different parts of Mumbai and now we have gone a step ahead by setting up sample collection mobile vans in the city” Aggarwal further added.

SRL Diagnostics has set up a toll-free number (1800 222000) for making test appointments for COVID-19. The documents required for the testing entails a duly filled form by a qualified physician, doctor’s prescription seeking COVID-19 test and Aadhaar Card.

Earlier this month, SRL Diagnostics also launched three drive-thru testing sites in the city at Indiabulls Finance Centre - Lower Parel, Celestia Spaces – Sewri and Lodha Supremus – Kanjurmarg; these drive-thru facility collect test sample without having people step out of their cars.

SRL is planning to come up with similar a facility in other cities soon.