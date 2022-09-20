Mumbai: Spruced up Mumbadevi temple to greet devotees this Navratri

Mumbai: Devotees this Navratri season will be greeted with a spruced up Mumbadevi Temple when it comes to the sanctum sanctorum, canopy over the Goddess and the main doors. The temple has replaced the interiors of these from silver to Italian gold varak. Part of the renovation work also includes having new granite installed in certain portions of the temple. The Navratri festival will be held from September 26 to October 5 and the Mumbaidevi temple which is more than 200 years old sees thousands turn up every day for blessings. Mumbaidevi is considered to be the main deity of the city.

The Navratri festival is observed in honour of Goddess Durga and her forms. The festival is also seen as a victory over evil, as the 'Mother Goddess' kills the buffalo demon Mahisasura to restore 'dharma', which is celebrated as Dussehra. During the festival, giant idols come up at various mandals where the Goddess is seen killing the demon with her forms and children along.

“The renovation work started two months ago and is still in progress. Everything will be ready by Navratri. On September 26 when devotees come, they will see a renovated sanctum sanctorum shringar of Devi Mata and the door that has the silver replaced with gold,” said Hemand Jadhav, administrator at the Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Charities. Jadhav said the renovation is being done by the temple but refused to share details of the expenses.

As part of the festive planning, the temple will open an hour earlier at 5.30 am and close two hours later at 11.00 pm, as compared to timings during the festival. On the first day, the temple will have Mangal Aarti at 5.30 am for which devotees will be allowed. “We will allow devotees till the place is packed. After Mangal Aarti we will have Ghatasthapana at 6.30 am,” informed Jadhav. The temple has hired 25 pujaris who will be doing Durga Saptshati path every day on the temple premises. On the fifth day, there will be Deepotsav in the evening which will see ghee 500 diyas being lit. “For Navami, we will have a chandi yagya at 6 am and purnahuti will be done at 1.30 pm," said Jadhav.

Over 100 devotees will be volunteering to give service during the festival that will have an ambulance and 15 doctors stationed for the entire celebration period. “Since this year we expect large crowds, we are taking precautions in case any devotee needs medical attention. We have requested the police to provide extra security and at our end, we have increased the CCTV cameras from 29 to 40,” said Jadhav.