 Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official

Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official

The special PMLA court has rejected the bail plea of Panvel-based hotelier, Rajesh Shetty, booked for money laundering in connection with the Rs 263 crore Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) scam, allegedly involving Tanaji Adhikari, a tax official who is the prime accused. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:49 AM IST
article-image
Panvel hotelier Rajesh Shetty's bail rejected by PMLA court in ₹263 crore TDS scam tied to tax official Tanaji Adhikari | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special PMLA court has rejected the bail plea of Panvel-based hotelier, Rajesh Shetty, booked for money laundering in connection with the Rs 263 crore Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) scam, allegedly involving Tanaji Adhikari, a tax official who is the prime accused. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court refused to accept Shetty's contentions that the whopping amount of Rs 33.87 crore received by him was just for business investment. Arrested in July 2023, the hotelier is said to have got the alleged proceeds of crime from Bhushan Patil, one of the key accused and Adhikari's close aide. The tax official had allegedly transferred the amount into the account of SB Enterprises, a proprietary concern of Patil.

Of Rs 33.87 crore, Shetty gave a payback of Rs 13 crore cash to Patil, said the investigators. In his bail plea, the hotelier claimed that Patil was one of his customers whom he knew since 2017. He further said that the multi-crore funds were meant for renovating and expanding the restaurant. There is no proof that money was laundered by routing it into the accounts of relatives, Shetty asserted.

The prosecution argued that the accused was only in need of Rs 20 lakh for investment, but still he took the huge amount. Earlier, the ED had contended that Shetty has not only renovated his hotel but also purchased two high-end cars and a restaurant, transferred money to his close relatives and paid outstanding loans.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness
Read Also
Tax Changes Effective October 1: From New TDS Rates To Revised Taxation On Floating Rate Bonds;...
article-image

After hearing both sides, the court noted that, “A person, who was in need of Rs 20 lakh, gets crores of rupees, still he did not verify its source; which appears to be highly improbable." The court also referred to Shetty's admission that Patil had met him after the ED's raid at the latter's house and even spoke about the TDS fraud. “In the given situation, an honest person will intimate the agencies, making true the disclosure of what has happened. The applicant has not done it,” the court said. Therefore, only inference, which can be drawn, is that the accused was having knowledge regarding the proceeds of crime, but still accepted the money, it added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax...

Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax...

Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community...

Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community...

Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In...

Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In...

Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And...

Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And...

Mumbai: Special Investigation Team Probes Bomb Threat Diversion Of Air India Flight AI119 To Delhi;...

Mumbai: Special Investigation Team Probes Bomb Threat Diversion Of Air India Flight AI119 To Delhi;...