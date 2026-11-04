Mumbai: Special TADA Court Businessman Rejects Farooque Mansoor’s Bail Plea In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case

The court has directed the prosecution and defence to cooperate in ensuring the trial reaches its conclusion at the earliest | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: The special TADA court has refused to grant bail to businessman Farooque Yasin Mansoor for his alleged role in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case. Mansoor, extradited from Dubai and brought to Mumbai on March 8, 2018, faces charges related to the 1993 serial bomb blasts and the shootout case.

The court, meanwhile, directed the prosecution and the defence to take steps to expedite the trial in the case, observing that, "the present application (for bail) deserves to be rejected. This, however, does not dilute the constitutional obligation to ensure a speedy trial. The applicant’s prolonged incarceration makes it imperative that the trial be conducted expeditiously. The prosecution and the defence must cooperate to ensure that the proceedings are advanced effectively and that the trial reaches its conclusion at the earliest."

Mansoor Cites Delay In Trial

Mansoor had sought bail, claiming that there had been insufficient progress in the trial despite the direction for expeditious disposal. The plea was opposed by public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who pointed out that Mansoor's lawyer had moved an application seeking to record the evidence in the case afresh in the present trial.

The accused has been contending that the evidence recorded in the previous trial could not be read in the present proceedings. The prosecution claimed that, since this application is pending, no witness could be examined.

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Read Also Mumbai: TADA Court Denies Bail To Businessman In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case

Court Rejects Automatic Bail Claim

The court rejected his plea, observing that prolonged incarceration does not, by itself, result in an automatic entitlement to bail in every case.

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