Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Marol Photographer To 20 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Cousin

The Special POCSO Court in Mumbai sentenced a Marol photographer to 20 years’ imprisonment in a 2022 child sexual assault case involving his 11-year-old cousin | Representational Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: The special POCSO court has sentenced a 27-year-old photographer and resident of Marol, Andheri, to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old cousin brother in February 2022.

Details Of The Incident

According to the case registered with Andheri Police Station, on February 19, 2022, the parents of the victim used to leave for work, as did his elder brother. The accused, who was the victim’s cousin, lived near the family’s house.

It was alleged that the complainant, the victim’s mother, had left for work in the morning and returned at 1 pm. She noticed that her son was standing near a shop close to their house with a neighbour and another boy and was crying.

When the complainant confronted the boy, he revealed that he had been playing on the ground and had gone home to drink water. Since the house was locked, he was walking back to the ground when he passed by the accused’s house.

The accused allegedly called the boy into the house and asked him to keep his shoes upstairs. When the boy followed the instructions, the accused closed the door and followed him.

The accused then subjected the boy to sexual assault and threatened him not to reveal the incident to anyone. After leaving the house, the boy narrated the incident to his sister, and they returned home. The family later lodged a complaint against the accused.

Court Rejects Defence Argument

The accused denied the allegations and claimed that no such incident had taken place and that the boy was making false allegations because there were no eyewitnesses.

It was argued that the incident was alleged to have occurred in the afternoon and that the area around the house was crowded, making such an incident impossible.

Rejecting this contention, the court observed:

“Aggravated penetrative sexual assault always takes place in an aloof area and in closed rooms, i.e., either within the four walls of a room or in a house when the victim and the accused are alone, or in an open ground or garden where no public is present or is rarely found at a particular time. Therefore, the question of an eyewitness does not arise.”

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The court held the man guilty of sexually assaulting his minor cousin brother on the basis of the medical evidence, the testimony of the victim, and other evidence placed on record.

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