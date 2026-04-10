Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Denies Bail To Cricket Coach In Minor Sexual Assault Case, Cites Risk Of Reoffending

POCSO court rejects bail plea of cricket coach accused of assaulting minor student | FPJ photo

Mumbai, April 9: The special POCSO court has refused to grant bail to a Ghatkopar resident, a 38-year-old cricket coach arrested on the complaint of his 13-year-old student for repeated penetrative sexual assault and harassment, observing that he may repeat the crime with other girls and may also abscond.

Allegations by minor victim

The case was lodged with Deonar police station, wherein a 13-year-old girl alleged that when she was attending cricket coaching, the accused was working as a cricket coach.

She claimed that the accused touched her inappropriately and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, because of which she often had severe stomach pain.

Accused denies allegations

The coach, on the other hand, pleaded that he is innocent and has not committed any alleged crime. He claimed that the case filed against him is false. He stated that he had lodged a case against two persons and, as a counter to that, the present case was lodged.

Prosecution cites prior case and evidence tampering

The plea, however, was opposed by the prosecution, wherein it was pointed out that the coach was also booked in another case registered by a 16-year-old girl for molestation.

It was claimed that there was a CCTV camera at the spot, which was destroyed by the accused with the intention to tamper with the prosecution evidence.

Victim opposes bail plea

The victim girl too had objected to the bail plea, claiming that she was doing the practice of cricket and also attending tuition; if the accused is released on bail, again there are chances of repetition of crime.

Court cites seriousness of offence

The court, after hearing arguments, noted that, “age of the victim girl is only 13 years. There is an allegation of penetrative assault. Medical evidence is also on record. Nature of the offence is serious, further it is also alleged that there was a CCTV camera at the incident spot, which was destroyed by the accused to disappear the prosecution evidence.”

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“If, in this situation, the accused is released on bail, there are chances of repetition of crime with minor girls and also there are chances of absconding of accused,” the court said, rejecting the bail plea.

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