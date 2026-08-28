Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Rejects Sanjay Jain’s Discharge Plea In Over ₹1,000-Crore Illegal Remittance Case

The Special PMLA Court in Mumbai refused to entertain Sanjay Jain’s discharge application, citing an unexplained delay of nearly nine years | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The special PMLA court refused to accept the discharge application of Sanjay Jain, an accused booked in a money laundering case registered in 2017 linked to illegal foreign remittance. The court said it is nothing but a delay tactic.

Jain is an accused in a case of foreign remittance of more than Rs 1,000 crore. It was alleged that he had submitted forged import documents, including bills of entry and invoices, to remit foreign exchange.

Court Questions Delay

On the date of hearing, his lawyer wanted to submit a plea for discharge and, when he was asked about the delay by the court, the lawyer submitted that he was not having the entire papers and could not give any proper answer.

The special court, however, said that the case is of 2017. The discharge application on behalf of Jain is coming up after nine years of filing of the chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court said that though no stipulated time is fixed for the accused to file a discharge application, it does not mean that the accused can file such an application at his own leisure.

Court Calls Plea A Delay Tactic

“It is necessary to stop somewhere, else this will go on for years together,” the court said, adding that if the plea is allowed to be filed, the matter will never progress for hearing and framing of charge when the matter has travelled for nearly 10 years and is just at the preliminary stage.

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“It is not the case that the present accused is not aware about the pendency of discharge application of other accused. He could have filed it at an earlier stage for himself. This conduct of the accused shows deliberate attempt to pull back the matter, so that it does progress further,” the court said, refusing to allow him to submit the application for discharge.

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