 Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Orders ED To Share All Evidence In Nawab Malik's Land Deal Case Involving Dawood Ibrahim's Sister
A special PMLA court has allowed a plea by Nawab Malik, directing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to supply all the documents and evidence collected during the investigation in an alleged land deal case involving Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, even those not relied upon by the probe agency.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Former NCP minister Nawab Malik | File

The court further stated that if the defense requires any of these documents, they should be supplied with copies.

The court has now scheduled a hearing for the discharge application filed by M/s Malik Infrastructure, through one of its partners, Amir Malik, son of NCP leader Nawab Malik. The firm claims it had no involvement in the alleged land deal with Parkar.

In April 2022, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against Nawab Malik, his two firms – Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and Malik Infrastructure – and Sardar Khan for money laundering in connection with the Goawala compound land deal in Kurla.

The ED had alleged that Malik had paid Rs5 lakh in cash and a similar amount by cheque to Parkar over two decades ago to usurp the Goawala Compound without the knowledge of its original owners.

Malik Infrastructure, a firm with Nawab, his son Amir, and his wife Mehjbeen as partners, has filed a discharge plea, asserting that the firm had an agreement with Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd solely for the collection of rent from one part of the Goawala compound, which is unrelated to the disputed land deal.

