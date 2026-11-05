Mumbai Special PMLA Court Finds No Active Money Laundering Role Of Sahil Lodha, Drops Proceedings Against Him | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special PMLA court refused to accept the money-laundering allegations against Rajendra Lodha's son Sahil Lodha, observing that he has not played any active role in money laundering.

The special court took cognisance of a money-laundering complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Lodha and four others – including Bharat Narsana, Ritesh Narsana, Nitin Vador and Harshad Patil. The court, however, has dropped the prosecution against Lodha’s son Sahil and other accused Shital Palande.

EOW Allegations Against Sahil Lodha

It is to be noted that EOW had alleged that he had transferred a sum of Rs 49.22 crores into the account of his son Sahil Lodha. It is also alleged that he had transferred a parcel of land reserved for a school and college in one of the company’s projects to the firm in which his son was a partner, without him having any authority.

Court Finds No Active Participation

While dropping the prosecution against Sahil, the court, however, noted that, "All the allegations against the Accused No.2 (Sahil) are that he was helping his father i.e. Accused No.1 in the land deals. It is to be stated that it clearly shows that the Accused No.1 was instrumental in making all the deals of illegal and criminal activity of the purchase of land. The Accused No.1 has done so in name of his son (Accused No.2) without active participation of Accused No.2 in the same."

The court noted that it is contended by the prosecution that 'he being the son of Accused No.1 has actively assisted his father in concealing illicit gains, participated in land dealings and is personally benefited in multiple transactions constituting money laundering activities.'

'It is further stated that he conspired with Accused No.1 to acquire the land in the name of M/s. Lodha Developers Ltd. wherein the first purchase was in the name of M/s. Shreeram Realties,' the court said, adding that Shail has placed on record his ITR for the year 2024-2025 showing his income and expenditures.

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Complaint Against Other Accused Accepted

The court, meanwhile, accepting the prosecution complaint against Lodha and others, said, "The proceeds of criminal activities are transformed into ostensibly legitimate assets, concealing their illicit origins by the above Accused persons. The investigation prima facie establishes that above Accused persons have generated proceeds of crime from the predicate offences, projected the same as untainted property."

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