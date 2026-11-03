Mumbai: Special NIA Court Rejects Sachin Waze's Plea Seeking Station And Case Diaries In Antilia Bomb Scare Probe

Former police officer Sachin Waze had sought access to the station and case diaries maintained during the Antilia bomb scare investigation | File Photo

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The special NIA court on Monday rejected applications filed by former cop Sachin Waze seeking directions to the prosecution to submit the station diary and case diary maintained by the agency during the investigation of the Antilia bomb scare case.

Waze had sought the documents, claiming that the court could certainly peruse these diaries if any doubt arose regarding the sanctity of the investigation or the bona fide conduct of the Investigating Officer. He further contended that it was an honest endeavour, as timely reference to the diary entries would be necessary and desirable for a just decision.

NIA Opposes Waze's Applications

The NIA objected to the plea, saying that the investigation in the case was still in progress. Hence, these diaries could not be submitted at this stage.

Court Says Diaries Can Be Called Later

The court also accepted the prosecution's contentions and said that the diaries could not be called for at this stage. If required, relevant entries could certainly be called for at an appropriate stage.

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"Hence, only because at this stage the accused calls for the Diaries, it would not be proper to do so. At this stage, investigation is still going on and Supplementary Charge-sheet is likely to be filed again," the court said.

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