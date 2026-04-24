Mumbai: Special NIA Court Refuses Discharge To Forex CEO In Cyber Trafficking Case, Cites Prima Facie Evidence

NIA court denies discharge to forex CEO accused in cyber trafficking racket linked to Laos | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 24: The special NIA court has refused to discharge Sudarshan Darade, CEO of a Dubai-based forex firm, booked for his alleged role in an international cyber fraud and human trafficking case.

Alleged role in trafficking network

Darade was arrested from Nashik in June 2024 for allegedly acting as a key middleman between the Laos-based Chinese firm Long Sheng and recruiting agents.

He and other accused were allegedly involved in sending people to foreign locations, including Laos’ Golden Triangle SEZ, on false promises of lucrative jobs, and later forcing them to work in fake call centres engaged in illegal activities.

Defence seeks discharge

Seeking discharge, Darade’s lawyer Sandeep C Kekane argued that he was arrested just before the charge-sheet was filed despite having no role in recruitment, and was made a scapegoat as other accused remain absconding.

Prosecution opposes plea

The prosecution opposed the plea, stating that sufficient prima facie material and witness statements establish his involvement and point to a well-organised syndicate.

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Court notes victim testimonies

The court noted that victims were charged large sums for job placements and later extorted for release. Witness statements indicated Darade was referred to as “Boss”, and victims who refused illegal work were fined $2,000 or subjected to electric shocks.

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