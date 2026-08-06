Mumbai: Special MP And MLA Court Sends BJP Corporator Akash Raj Purohit To Judicial Custody, Rejects Bail In 2020 Protest Case

Special MP and MLA Court remanded BJP corporator Akash Raj Purohit to custody after rejecting his bail plea in a 2020 protest case | AI Generated Image (Facebook)

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: BJP leader and corporator Akash Raj Purohit, who is facing prosecution, was taken into custody by the special MP and MLA court following the execution of a non-bailable warrant.

The warrant was issued against him for arriving late for the court proceedings on Wednesday. The court also rejected his bail plea, following which he was sent to prison.

Purohit is being prosecuted in a case registered at Colaba Police Station in 2020 for allegedly gathering to protest against the hike in electricity bills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Wednesday, the prosecution was scheduled to examine the investigating officer, but it was claimed that since Purohit was not present, the witness had to return.

Bail Plea Rejected

Upon his arrival, his lawyers moved an application seeking cancellation of the warrant, but it was rejected and he was taken into custody. Later, his lawyers sought bail, submitting that due to traffic congestion and a queue at the entrance gate of the court, he could not attend the proceedings on time.

It was pleaded that the delay was not intentional. The lawyers assured the court that he would henceforth remain punctual for the hearings.

The plea was opposed by prosecutor Ramesh Siroya, who contended that the accused had been employing delaying tactics and entered the courtroom only after the witness had left. He argued that the accused had not been cooperating with the proceedings and that the witness had been harassed.

Court Cites Delay Tactics

Special Judge Mahesh Jadhav observed that the matter was being taken up for expeditious disposal in accordance with the directions of the High Court. In all, 12 prosecution witnesses had been examined, and the case was fixed for the evidence of the investigating officer, for which Purohit's presence was required for identification, the court noted.

"Record further reflects that on April 24 also some accused had applied the same delay tactics. After adjourning the case, the present applicant, along with other co-accused, sought cancellation of the NBW issued against them," the court noted.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai POCSO Court Acquits Stepfather After Minor Retracts Sexual Assault Allegations

"The conduct of the applicant reflects that he intentionally, by playing delay tactics, developed a habit of violating bail conditions. Thus, it appears that there is no possibility of the presence of the accused in future if he is released on bail. The applicant intentionally, in order to cause delay in the hearing, remained absent when the matter was called out," the court said while rejecting Purohit's bail plea.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/