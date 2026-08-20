Mumbai: Special Court Sentences Chembur Man To 6 Months’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Casteist Slurs, Derogatory Remarks Against Ambedkar

A Mumbai Special Court has sentenced Chembur resident Shakil Shaikh to six months’ rigorous imprisonment for caste-based abuse against advocate Vinod Satpute and derogatory remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar | Representational Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The special court has sentenced Chembur resident Shakil Shaikh, 32, to six months of rigorous imprisonment over derogatory remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar and hurling casteist slurs at advocate Vinod Satpute during a scuffle in a society in Chembur.

Incident In Chembur

According to the prosecution, on October 13, 2016, at around 9 pm, Satpute had parked his four-wheeler near RNA Colony at Vashinaka in Chembur. At that time, Shaikh confronted him, hurled caste-based abuses, and demanded that he withdraw an earlier police complaint filed against him by Satpute and his brother.

Satpute refused to do so. Hence, Shaikh used deeply offensive language against him and made derogatory comments about Dr Ambedkar. Hence, Satpute registered an FIR at the RCF police station.

Defence Claims False Implication

Shaikh denied the allegations and said he was falsely implicated over previous personal enmity. It was also argued that the prosecution could not examine any independent witnesses, neither was CCTV footage produced.

The court rejected the defence’s contentions, noting that the testimonies of the complainant and his brother were consistent and corroborated by the spot panchnama.

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Court Convicts Accused

“In short, the factum of using insulting language against the informant on the basis of his caste by the accused as well as making derogatory remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by the accused on the above said date and time has been proved by the prosecution by adducing sufficient evidence,” the court said, convicting Shaikh.

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