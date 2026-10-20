Mumbai: Special CBI Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To UCO Bank Manager Accused Of IBPS Exam Impersonation

A special CBI court in Mumbai refused anticipatory bail to a UCO Bank manager accused of appearing in banking recruitment examinations on behalf of other candidates | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: A special CBI court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sriniwas Kishor Mishra, 43, a bank manager posted at UCO Bank’s Bhanra branch in Banka, Bihar, who is accused of appearing for examinations conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on behalf of 10 candidates.

Special Judge P. B. Ghuge, while rejecting his plea for protection from arrest, observed, “The alleged act shook the faith of students and poses a serious question as to the credibility of the process of recruitment affected by illegal acts which otherwise must be unearthed and dealt with stern hands.”

CBI Alleges Impersonation For Candidates

According to the CBI, which is investigating the case, Mishra appeared for three candidates: Srinivas Tyagi, Lovelyn Kumar Meena and Shashank Bhushan. For Tyagi, Mishra allegedly appeared for both the preliminary and main examinations. For Meena, he allegedly appeared for the preliminary examination, while for Bhushan, he allegedly appeared for the main examination.

Besides, the prosecution claimed that, according to data provided by IBPS, Mishra was identified as an impersonator for 10 candidates. The CBI claimed to have collected prima facie material indicating impersonation by him for three candidates.

The agency further claimed that its officers were unable to find Mishra when they visited his bank and residence during the investigation.

Mishra Claims Custodial Interrogation Unnecessary

Mishra, apprehending arrest, approached the special CBI court seeking anticipatory bail. He claimed that he was innocent and willing to cooperate with the investigation.

He argued that the evidence in the case was electronic and documentary, including admit cards and candidate-wise details involving biometric mismatches, all of which were in the exclusive custody of IBPS. He contended that custodial interrogation was therefore unnecessary.

IBPS Flags Suspected Examination Fraud

IBPS conducts recruitment examinations for public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) across India. It was alleged that IBPS decided to analyse data relating to examinations held between 2020 and 2024.

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During the exercise, 257 suspects among selected candidates were flagged for allegedly using unfair means, of whom 180 had secured jobs in banks. Investigators also identified 54 impersonators who had appeared for two or more candidates, including eight impersonators who had appeared for eight candidates and allegedly helped them secure jobs fraudulently.

A case was subsequently registered with the CBI.

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