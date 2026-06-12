Mumbai: SP MLA Rais Shaikh Urges State Govt To Set Up Marathi Language Training Centres In Bhiwandi And Byculla

Samajwadi Party MLA, Rais Shaikh | File Pic

Mumbai, June 12: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has urged the Maharashtra government to establish Marathi language training centres in Bhiwandi and Byculla to help residents from other linguistic backgrounds learn the state’s official language.

Proposal for language centres

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra’s Marathi Language Minister, Shaikh proposed the introduction of both short-term and long-term Marathi language courses at affordable fees. He also recommended that participants who successfully complete the programmes be awarded certificates.

Need for local facilities

Highlighting the multi-linguistic nature of Bhiwandi and Byculla, Shaikh said that people from various communities residing in these areas have shown a keen interest in learning Marathi.

He noted that students, young professionals, workers, businesspersons and women often face difficulties in acquiring Marathi language skills due to the absence of dedicated training facilities in their localities.

Language as a tool for integration

“Marathi belongs to everyone,” Shaikh stated, stressing that access to language education would help strengthen social and cultural integration across communities.

He pointed out that while the Maharashtra government has undertaken several initiatives to promote, preserve and popularise Marathi, there remains a need for grassroots-level facilities where interested citizens can formally learn the language.

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According to Shaikh, government-supported Marathi language centres would encourage greater participation among non-Marathi speakers and foster a stronger connection with the language and culture of Maharashtra. He said such centres could play a significant role in promoting linguistic harmony and inclusiveness.

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