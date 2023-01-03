Mumbai: SOP for women’s helpline under Mission Shakti

Representative Pic | Pexels

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued a Government Resolution asking all departments to strictly follow guidelines issued by the Centre for the implementation of Mission Shakti, an integrated women empowerment programme.

Mission Shakti is an umbrella scheme for safety, security and empowerment of women. It comprises two sub-schemes – Sambal and Samarthya. Sambal is meant to ensure safety and security of women. The existing One Stop Centre (OSC), Women Helpline (WHL), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) have been included in it with modifications and a new component of Nari Adalat, women’s collective has been added.

Samarthya for women empowerment will have the Ujjwala, Swadhar Greh and Working Women Hostel schemes with modifications. In addition, the existing schemes of National Creche Scheme and PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana) have been brought under it. Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and a new component of Gap Funding for Economic Empowerment have also been included under Samarthya.

A senior officer from the State Department for Women and Child Welfare said, “These guidelines list out the services to be provided under the Samarthya and Sambal schemes and steps and processes/procedures for implementation. They also highlight the roles and responsibilities of various departments, further providing indicative monitoring and reporting formats to be used at different levels. The guidelines may be modified based on the feedback received from states and Union Territories from time to time.”

The officer said that the State Government has asked all departments to issue plan-wise government decisions and take necessary steps for effective implementation of these guidelines.

This platform will also be utilised for engaging with the public for awareness generation and getting feedback for improvement in the schemes.

All institutions supported by the Ministry would be geo-tagged in order to map, analyse and monitor on a real time basis. The locations, address and contact details would be placed on a unified portal for Mission Shakti and Umang App, or similar platforms, for easy access of information by users and stakeholders.