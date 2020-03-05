Mumbai: Soon,138 fast track courts for cases of crime against women, kids

The state government has decided to set up 26 special fast track courts in Mumbai for the time bound disposal of cases of sexual offenses pertaining to women and children for a year. The Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday states that the state government is starting total 138 special fast track courts across the state.

These 138 courts are designated to hear the cases of sexual offenses against woman and also the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the GR, 14 special fast track courts will be set up in the city civil court in Fort along with one designated court to hear POCSO cases, while 11 special fast track courts will be set up at Dindoshi court.

In 2018, to enhance women safety, the MHA enacted Criminal Law (Amendment) act and brought more stringent provisions and expeditious trials.

The 138 courts will be set up in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the " National Mission for Safety of Woman" which is a central government scheme.

The Supreme Court (SC) has also directed to set up fast track courts after which MHA has decided to set up 1,023 fast-track courts across the county for the timely bound disposal of cases of sexual offences pertaining to women and children.