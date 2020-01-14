Mumbai: Soon, FoBs to reach nearest metro station from home, work

It was also revealed in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) Mumbai road safety annual report 2018 that 51 per cent of the victims who died in road accidents were pedestrians.

RA Rajeev, MMRDA Commissioner stated, "Our main objective is not just to provide last-mile connectivity, but also to ensure safe commuting experience when the commuter leaves the metro premises.

If the FOBs are constructed it will provide an end-to-end connectivity, and also commuters do not have to take roadways. Crossing roads, mostly on the highways, have led to fatal accidents.

FoBs will avert such accidents. Additionally, these FOBs will help developers to increase the value of their property with direct connectivity, and help MMRDA to enhance its non-fare box revenue. It's eventually a win-win situation."

According to the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for BIGRS of Mumbai road safety annual report of 2018, pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users.

The report has mentioned that the highest number of pedestrian deaths was among 35 to 59-year-old men. However, the fatality rate of men aged 65 and over among pedestrians was higher. Moreover, pedestrians were most commonly killed by motorcyclists and cars or vans.

While for the construction of direct access FoBs, the interested developers has to submit a plan to the MMRDA. The cost of construction will be borne by the developer.

Moreover, MMRDA says that it will keep all rights to develop and exploit commercial potential by advertisements and retail outlets etc and retain the revenue generated.

Sara Whitehead, Vital Strategies institute, public health & preventive medicine consultant: "Working with Police to improve enforcement of risk behaviours such as drink driving, speeding, not wearing helmets or seatbelts and improving infrastructure that makes streets safer for all road users including the most vulnerable pedestrians."

Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (traffic): "We try to enforce road safety using a multi pronged approach – enforcement of laws, design, analysis and awareness.

After enforcement of laws, identifying the spots and planning the strategies accordingly comes the next step. Awareness then plays a pivotal role to propagate the road safety rules and ensure safe driving practices, which will eventually reduce the road fatalities, comprising of 51 per cent pedestrians."

Highlights:

MMRDA 14 Metro Lines, 337km, 227 stations

Rs 44,869 crore project cost

FoB policy

MMRDA calls Pvt developers to construct direct access FoBs with Metros stations.

The interested builder has to be borne the construction cost

MMRDA will keep the advertising rights on FoBs to enhance the non-fare box revenue