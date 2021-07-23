Mumbai: Soon door-to-door biometric survey in transit camps owned by MBRRB of MHADA

MUMBAI: Soon door to door biometric survey will be carried out in transit camps owned by the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). It is the first step towards the proposed redevelopment plan of these transit camps said Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of the MBRRB to the FPJ.

The board has issued a tender seeking an agency which can supply the biometric instruments and manpower for carrying out door to door survey in transit buildings. Interestingly, it is the second time the said tender has been floated following cold response from any bidders. Now the second tender call's last bid submission date is of August. "Only after receiving any successful response, the door-to-door biometric survey can be done," added Ghosalkar.

The MBRRB has total 58 transit camps, of which 20 have already been developed, and the remaining 38 transit camps will now be redeveloped. There are total 21,135 transit tenements. Of which nearly 8,500 tenants living in MHADA transit illegally. It had conducted survey in 2010, however, it does not have any recent survey. Through the biometric survey it plans to have digital documentation of all occupants. Meanwhile, MBRRB will offer houses to illegal occupants in exchange of payment of construction cost in the redeveloped buildings.

Through the transit buildings revamp plan, about 10,000 new housing stock will be generated. These houses will be sold in lottery scheme to recover the project cost according to Ghosalkar.