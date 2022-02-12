Mumbai: Son and wife kills bank manager in Andheri over mental harassment, bad treatment; arrested

A day after the 54-year-old Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was allegedly murdered by his wife and son in Andheri's Veera Desai Road locality, the arrested duo have revealed that Santankrishnan Seshadri mentally harassed them and threatened to send them for the treatment to a mental health institute. The duo have confessed of the crime and said they were fed up of the strained relationship, bad treatment and Seshadri's unwillingness to help out with the finances being the sole earning member of the family. The mother-son duo were produced before a holiday court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for five days.

According to police, the arrested duo-- Jaisheela, 52 and her son Arvind, 26, were caught in their lie after police saw the blood splatter on the wall, hinting struggle, and the statements given by them not adding up to the sequence of events. A police offixpa said that Seshadri allegedly mistreated his wife and son, not allowing them to sleep in the bedroom or going for leisure meals all by himself, completely ignoring his family. This, however, was not the behaviour as stated by his colleagues, said police.

"Strained family relations seem to be the trigger for the murder and the accused have claimed Seshadri was trying to drive them out on the basis of insanity. After a heated argument on Thursday, the mother-son duo hatched a plan to murder Seshadri and accordingly set an alarm the next day at 4am. The duo first banged his head against the wooden cot, slit his left wrist to showcase it as a suicide and finally flung his body from the seventh floor window," said the official. Seshadri's body, however, fell head first, which is generally not the case in a suicide, raising suspicion.

The Amboli Police will now be recording statements of other members close to the Seshadri family, and ascertain the claims made by Jaisheela and Arvind, which includes the SIDBI AGM not funding his son's education and job prospects abroad. The police have seized the murder weapon, the blood stained clothes and have sent it for the forensic analysis.

The arrested duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302), causing disappearance of evidence (section 201) and common intention (section 34). They were be produced before the local magistrate court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till Wednesday.

