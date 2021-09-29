Mumbai: Solid roof for solid waste management workers

In a bid to improve the living conditions of conservancy workers from its solid waste management department, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to redevelop their staff quarters. Under the redevelopment plan, the BMC will build 1,386 housing units with the project cost pegged at Rs 415 crore.

These staff colonies in Chembur and Mankhurd will be redeveloped under the Ashray Yojana (shelter scheme). During the 2020-21 budget, the BMC revealed that it will build 12,698 tenements measuring 300 sq ft and 600 sq ft at 34 locations across the city. According to officials, there are around 28,000 conservancy staffers who live in 39 municipal colonies, but most of the buildings are in a dilapidated condition and, at many locations, residents have been moved into transit accommodation.

The scheme was first floated in 2008, with a promise to make the homes ready for the 2012 elections. It was a poll promise again in 2017, and has now been revived for the 2022 polls. The original plan was conceptualised by noted architect PK Das and then joint municipal commissioner V Radha.

The redevelopment of these staff quarters/ colonies will be carried out phase-wise and has been tabled before the civic standing committee for approval. Earlier, proposals were made for the development of colonies at Prabhadevi and Mahim. Despite BJP’s opposition, a work proposal of Rs 1,700 crore was approved, while a work proposal of Rs 478 crore was set aside.

According to the new proposal, the corporation will build 1,386 houses in the eastern suburbs. Of these, 1,270 houses of 300 sq ft and 116 houses measuring 600 sq ft will be built. Chembur Vamanwadi, Sindhi Society currently has 34 houses in an area measuring 2,199 sq mt. Another 516 houses of 300 sq ft will be built in this place on an area of 20,610 sq mt.

Besides, there are 80 houses in Ghatkopar Chiraganagar, and another 90 houses of 300 sq ft will be constructed. The Kurla Lions Garden area will have 158 houses of 300 sq ft and 31 houses of 600 sq ft. As part of the redevelopment, apart from 84 flats at Mulund Gaikwadnagar, 401 houses of 300 sq ft and 66 houses of 600 sq ft will be constructed.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:36 PM IST