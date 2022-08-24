Mumbai: SoBo woman loses Rs 50k to cyber-fraud

Photo: Representative Image

Recently, the brother of a 32-year-old tuition teacher visited a cash deposit machine of a nationalised bank at Khetwadi to deposit cash; however, the machine developed some technical snags after which the victim and her brother visited the bank and raised a complaint in this regard. A few days later, the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be calling from the bank.

The imposter then, on the pretext of addressing the victim's concern, sent a phishing link to the victim, and after sharing OTP details on the said link, Rs 50,000 got debited from the victim's account. The police are probing how the fraudster managed to get information about an issue that she had raised with the bank.



According to the DB Marg police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Sikka Nagar. On August 13, around 4 p.m., the brother of the victim had visited the cash deposit machine of a bank to deposit Rs 50,000 in cash. As soon as he deposited cash in the machine, it developed a snag, and the machine went out of service.

For the next three days, the machine was non-functional, after which on August 16, the victim and her brother visited the bank and raised their concern in this regard. The bank officials made them fill out a form and told them that their money would be credited to their account in a week.



On August 18, the victim received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be calling from the bank and said that he wanted to verify the complaint she had filed previously online. The accused then sent a link to the victim, and as soon as the victim opened the link and typed the amount of Rs 50,000, an OTP came on her phone.

The victim's account was debited Rs 50,000 as soon as she entered the OTP on the mentioned link. Having realised that she had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a complaint lodged in this regard on August 18, police said.



The police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.