Mumbai: SoBo bizman arrested for sharing nude pictures of wife

Mumbai: A 32-year-old businessman from South Mumbai, who clicked videos of his wife using a hidden camera in his bedroom and later shared it with his friends, was arrested by DB Marg police officials on Monday. The businessman was arrested after his wife registered a complaint with DB Marg police station.

The accused, who runs a small printing press, got married to his wife in December 2019 after they met through a matrimonial website. The woman in her complaint told police officials that she found a hidden camera in her bedroom and she became suspicious about her husband.

On January 8, 2021, she checked her husband’s phone and found that he had shared intimate videos of them to his friend. His friend too shared nude pictures with him, said DB Marg police officials. The woman then complained about the chats to her in-law on January 11, 2021.