Mumbai: SoBo bizman arrested for sharing nude pictures of wife

Mumbai: A 32-year-old businessman from South Mumbai, who clicked videos of his wife using a hidden camera in his bedroom and later shared it with his friends, was arrested by DB Marg police officials on Monday. The businessman was arrested after his wife registered a complaint with DB Marg police station.
The accused, who runs a small printing press, got married to his wife in December 2019 after they met through a matrimonial website. The woman in her complaint told police officials that she found a hidden camera in her bedroom and she became suspicious about her husband.
On January 8, 2021, she checked her husband’s phone and found that he had shared intimate videos of them to his friend. His friend too shared nude pictures with him, said DB Marg police officials. The woman then complained about the chats to her in-law on January 11, 2021.
The husband in anger shared the all conversations and pictures with his friends, and instigated the woman asking her to do whatever she wants, added DB Marg police officials.
"After a complaint was registered by the woman we have registered a FIR, and are further investigating the matter," said a police officer from DB marg police station.
The DB marg police registered a case on July 10, under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian penal code and sections 66 (E) (punishment for violation of privacy) and 67 (A) (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.
Advocate Tanay Patwardhan, representing the complainant, said the accused was arrested on Monday and remanded in police custody for two days.
