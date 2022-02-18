Mumbai: Smoke caused by fire leads to panic in Borivali's 24-storey building

Fire in an electrical duct of a residential building in Borivali West on Friday, led to panic among the residents as smoke rose to the upper floors of the 24-storey building.

The fire was designated as a level 1 fire which started at 12.40 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade trucks reached the spot and doused off the fire. Around 30 to 35 people were safely rescued by them and no injuries were reported.

While speaking to FPJ regarding the incident, Chief Fire Officer, Hemant Parab said, “The fire was a minor one which broke out in the electrical duct of the building, which led to smoke rising upwards in the entire building. This made all the residents panic and rush for help, but fortunately, there was no stampede and everyone was rescued on time without any injuries. Our team rushed to the spot and doused off the fire within minutes.”

“During such fires inhalation of smoke causes the most medical emergencies but fortunately that did not happen in today’s incident,” added Parab.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:48 PM IST