Mumbai: Slow start to Dahi Handi festival in the city |

While it was anticipated that the crowd will be turning up in larger numbers after a break of two years, Dahi Handi this year seems to have a slow start. Those Mandal hopping from one place to another and the organizers said that the early mood and revelry were less.



In pockets of Kalachowki and Mazgaon where MNS and Shiv Sena would compete for one-upmanship, no Govinda Pathak had turned up till 10.30 am. Kalachowki also has MNS's Bala Nandgaonkar attracting many Pathaks with pomp and prizes.





"Due to two-year break the start seems to be slow," said Sachin Shinde of MNS at the party Dahi Handi at Shahid Bhagat Singh Maidan in Abhyudaya Nagar that sees around 250 Handis being broken through the day. Nandgaonkar while talking to FPJ earlier had said that the celebration would start by 10 am.



Shiv Sena also organises Dahi Handi of a medium height close by too said that the enthusiasm seemed to be less. "By now around 15-20 Govinda Pathaks would have come and gone. They also travel to other parts of the city and extended suburbs," said Jaysingh Bhosale, Shakha Pramukh of 205 Kalachowki.



The festival that sees enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of the Govindas climbing had to go back dejected. Arun Gaikwad, a resident of Ghodapdeo was one such disappointed citizen. He had come with his children and that of his neighbour to Tadwadi to see the early Govindas before going to other places. "We thought we will see some Govindas but there are none. Looks like the two-year break has slowed things and even Pathaks are not very keen. Maybe as the day passes the numbers will increase."