Mumbai: Skywalk At Kurla's LBS Road To Be Ready By April 23 Next Year

Representative pic

A right to information (RTI) reply received by activist Anil Galgali revealed that the construction work of a skywalk at LBS Road at Kurla will be completed by April 23, 2024.

The construction work of the skywalk has been stalled for the last two years. Considering the inconvenience to the citizens to cross the road on Kurla west, BMC had decided to construct a skywalk. But it is revealed that the contractor has already crossed the deadline and will take one more year to finish the work.

Amit Bhandari, Assistant Engineer, Bridge Department of BMC had replied on the RTI and informed Galgali that the work order was issued on August 18, 2021 to the NA Construction Private Limited. The total cost of the construction of the skywalk was Rs15.40 crore and the period of completion was kept for 15 months.

A fine of only 25,000 has been levied on the contractor. At present the work has been stopped due to rain.

According to Galgali, this skywalk is important from the public point of view. "Today, thousands of citizens cross the LBS route risking their lives. Apart from that, traffic also gets affected due to this. Although the BMC has extended the deadline, the work should have been completed within the deadline," he said.

