Mumbai Skyline Seen From Lonavala's Shivling Point; Viral Video Leaves Internet In Disbelief |

Mumbai: A viral video has stunned social media users after showing Mumbai’s skyline visible from Shivling Point in Lonavala, a rare phenomenon being linked to the exceptionally low pollution levels and clear atmospheric conditions witnessed across Mumbai and nearby regions in recent weeks.

The video, shared on X by user Jayesh Waghmare, begins with visuals from the scenic Shivling Point in Lonavala before zooming in towards the distant horizon, where silhouettes of Mumbai’s skyline can be seen beyond the mountain ranges.

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“AQI so low today due to early showers - could see Mumbai Skyline from Shivling point, Lonavala,” Waghmare wrote while sharing the clip online.

Video Goes Viral; Netizens Amazed

The video quickly went viral, garnering more than 21,500 views within hours of being posted early Monday morning, while leaving several users amazed and disbelief-struck over the unusually clear visibility.

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“Oh my word!! That is amazing,” one user commented, while another wrote, “What… seriously?” “Ohh wow… is it for real,” another user asked, reacting to the rare visuals.

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Where Is Shivling Point?

Shivling Point, located near the popular Lion’s Point in Lonavala, is known for its panoramic hill views, waterfalls and mist-covered valleys during the monsoon season. The location is a favourite among tourists and locals seeking scenic mountain landscapes.

The viral clip has once again highlighted the dramatic improvement in air quality levels recorded across Mumbai and adjoining regions over the past several weeks.

Mumbai Recording Exceptional AQI Recently

Mumbai has consistently reported ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) readings recently, aided by pre-monsoon showers, favourable wind conditions and stricter anti-pollution measures implemented by civic authorities. Action against construction dust violations and industrial pollution has also contributed to cleaner air across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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