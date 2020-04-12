Mumbai: Six Times Television Network employees test positive for coronavirus

Around six employees of Times Television Network in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, reported Newslaundry.

Speaking to Newslaundry, sources said that the ones positive include a PCR van operator who works with Mirror Now, two pantry employees and three working in other department.

The employees lived in Hotel Taj for the last few days as a part of protective measures for social distancing in order to protect the families of employees who were on the fielf for various news assignment.

However, the PCR van operator tested positive and soon after five others tested positive too.

Now, Times Network office in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel has been sealed till further notice.

India has recorded 8,000 coronavirus cases so far out of which 715 have recovered and been discharged and 273 people have succumbed to the virus. Out of 8,000 cases in India, Maharashtra has reported most number of cases with over 1,700 people testing positive to the virus, according to the data by Health Ministry.

More details awaited.