Mumbai: Six held for oil theft, 13,280 litres furnace oil recovered

The Sewri police arrested six persons for allegedly stealing furnace oil meant to be transported from a barge at Mumbai port. The transporter who was tasked to transport the oil and the barge master both involved in the theft and subsequently arrested by the police, 13,280 litres oil from the accused, said police.



According to the police officials, the Sewri police recently received a tip-off that a tanker carrying stolen furnace oil would pass from Bandar Road, Gadiadda in Sewri, accordingly they laid a nakabandi (barricading) along the road. However the tanker driver did not stop his vehicle neither the car following him, said police.



The police gave both the vehicle a chase, the car was intercepted soon while the tanker was stopped at Wadala TT area, said police. 13,280 litres of furnace oil was recovered from the tanker and oil samples have been sent to analysis.

The investigation revealed that, the oil was to be delivered to a barge for transportation however the transporter and the barge master conspired and stole 13,280 litres of furnace oil worth ₹ 4 lakh. Following the revelation the police arrested six persons including transporter and barge master for theft, cheating, rash driving along with charges of criminal conspiracy, said an officer from Sewri police station.



Furnace oil, also called as fuel oil, is a type of fuel made from crude-oil distillation. It is mostly used for steam boilers in power plants, ships and industrial plants.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:41 PM IST