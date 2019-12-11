Mumbai: Six booked for assaulting woman for dowry

Mumbai: Police have registered a case against a Muscat-based Indian businessman's four family members and two others living at Juhu here for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

Santacruz Police registered a case last week against them following a complaint filed by the 22-year-old woman, an official said.

"According to the complainant, after her marriage in 2017, she started living with her husband in Muscat, while his parents and other relatives lived at Juhu in Mumbai. In the complaint, the victim said that her mother-in-law was against her stay in Muscat," the official said.

"In March this year, the victim's husband dropped her at her sister's place in Bandra here on the pretext that he has to visit different countries for work purpose. He promised to take her back to Muscat after his business tours ended," he added.

However, in April this year, he sent her a legal notice for talaq (divorce), police said.

The woman told the police that when her husband returned to Mumbai last week, she went to meet him at his home, but was assaulted by her in-laws, relatives and their two neighbours. She managed to escape and reached the police station, where she lodged the complaint.

A case has been registered against the woman's father-in-law Ansarali Hasain Sayyed, mother-in-law Sakina Ansar Sayyed, sister in-law Rizwana Aman Zaidi, a relative Baby Apa and their two neighbours, the official said.

They have been booked under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention).