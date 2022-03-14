Mumbai: Sion Hospital launches major revamp programme

The Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday flagged off the redevelopment of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in five phases. He inaugurated the extension wing of the hostel building, and laid the foundation for the undergraduate medical student hostel and medical officer residential building which will improve the on-campus amenities for the doctors, medical staff and students.

Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MP Rahul Shewale, local MLA Tamil Selvan, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, medical education and director of civic hospitals Dr Neelam Andrade, and Sion Hospital dean Dr Mohan Joshi were present among others.

Out of the five phases, Phase 1 (a) and (b) are underway, at the estimated cost of Rs 616.62 crore, civic sources said. The total area of construction is 13.89 lakh sq ft and the completion timeline is for 60 months.

Thackeray launched the work on a ground plus 25 storey hostel for undergraduate medical students with a capacity to accommodate 1,204 students and the construction of 696 tenements for housing resident medical officers on hospital campus. The redevelopment plan also involves construction of an outpatient department, emergency medical services centre and an employees' residential quarters with a capacity of 182. The bed capacity at the hospital will also be further augmented.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:41 AM IST