Mumbai: SIES Eminence Awards 2023 Held At Sion's Shanmukhananda Hall

Professor Anurag Behar, founder vice-chancellor of the Azim Premji University, professor Urbasi Sinha, a researcher in the field of quantum technology in India, and Dushyant Sridhar, author, and preacher, were conferred the SIES Kanchi Seer National Eminence award for the year 2023 at the Shanmukhananda Hall on Saturday, December 16.

Dr V Shankar, president of the SIES presented the awards. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goel, who was also a recipient of the award, attended the event via video conferencing.

The awards were given in four fields of human endeavour public leadership, community leadership, science and technology, and social leadership. The awards carry a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh.

More about SIES Eminence Awards

SIES started recognising and awarding learned people in their fields in 1988. The first award was honoured to the former President Of India, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma that year in the public leadership category.

Last year, the recipients of the awards were Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India; Arif Mohammed Khan, Hon'ble Governor Of Kerala; Marthanda Sankaran Varma Valiathan And Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, followed by Pravachan Kartha Vishaka Hari.

Some of the notable personalities who have received this award include Pranab Mukherjee, Manmohan Singh, Devendra Fadnavis, Yogi Adityanath, Sushma Swaraj, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Nitin Gadkari, M.S.Subbulakshmi, Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar, K. Sivan, and Anna Hazare.