Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple’s New ‘Riddhi’ Gate Sparks Row Over Traffic, Pedestrian Movement And Communalisation

Residents have opposed plans to shift pilgrim entry to the proposed ‘Riddhi’ gate at the Siddhivinayak Temple | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: Construction of a new ‘Riddhi’ gate and shaded areas at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple has been halted following objections raised by residents of several buildings on Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, who also held a protest on Sunday.

The residents have accused former Shiv Sena corporator Samadhan Sarvankar of communalising an issue that, according to them, is primarily about traffic and public movement.

The impact of road barricading on traffic and pedestrian movement, as well as “obstructions” to students of a nearby girls’ school, are among the key issues raised by residents of ‘Kamna’, ‘Jai Bharat’, ‘Shiv Chaya’ and other buildings.

They have opposed plans to shift the entry for pilgrims exclusively to ‘Riddhi’, while the existing entrance on the arterial Veer Savarkar Marg, which will feature the 'Siddhi' gate, would be reserved for VIP devotees.

Under construction gate of Siddhivinayak temple | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Residents Raise Traffic Concerns

The two gates are part of a Rs 500-crore redevelopment project to be implemented with a BMC grant on the lines of Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok Corridor.

“We are not objecting to the beautification project. Shifting the crowd from the other gate to this gate is a problem. The crowding will affect our movement as well as that of students of the Convent Girls’ High School,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

Sarvankar, who is the son of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust chairman Sadanand Sarvankar, however, accused the school of asking parents to participate in a signature campaign against the construction.

Residents said the school had submitted signatures from parents opposing the project. Neither Sarvankar nor the school could be contacted for an official comment.

Under construction gate of Siddhivinayak temple | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Communalisation Allegations

Residents also objected to his recent social media post questioning the legality of a crucifix at the nearby Holy Cross chapel. In the post, Sarvankar said the crucifix was “unauthorised” and alleged that though Hindus had not objected to it, the construction project was now being opposed.

The crucifix had been shifted during construction of a station for Metro Line 3 and was recently restored near the road. Members of the local Christian community said records established the legality of the decades-old structure.

A resident said it was unfair to link the local Christian community with opposition to the project. “Local residents are also opposed to it. Politicians are communalising the issue instead of sorting it out,” the resident said.

Sadanand, who is also a former MLA, alleged that attempts were being made to defame the temple. “The temple is not doing the work; it is the municipal corporation,” he said.

Under construction gate of Siddhivinayak temple | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

BMC To Convene Meeting

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (South) Yogesh Desai said he would convene a meeting with the police, political representatives and residents to resolve the issue. “There is a school on the road and residents have said that some aspects of the work will create obstructions to their movement,” he said.

“We are not objecting to the beautification project. Shifting the crowd from the other gate to this gate is a problem. The crowding will affect our movement as well as that of students of the Convent Girls’ High School”

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Resident

“There is a school on the road and residents have said that some aspects of the work will create obstructions to their movement. I would convene a meeting with the police, political representatives and residents to resolve the issue” - Yogesh Desai, Assistant BMC Commissioner, G (South)

“Attempts were being made to defame the temple. The temple is not doing the work; it is the municipal corporation” - Sadanand Sarvankar, Temple Trust chairman & ex-MLA

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