Mumbai: SHRC Rebukes Kalwa Police For Failing To Register Zero-FIR In Alleged Elderly Abuse Case

Representational Image

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has reprimanded the Kalwa Police for failing to register an FIR or even a Zero-FIR against a Mira Road-based old age home accused of an alleged elderly abuse. Instead, the police handed over the complainant’s application without taking any further action. The commission, presided over by Justice K.K. Tated and Sanjay Kumar, has directed the Thane Collector to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit the report to the commission. Additionally, a summons has been issued to the Commissioners of Thane and Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police to file their reports before the commission by November 27.

According to the complaint, Nisha Jain, a Kalwa resident, had admitted her 85-year-old father to Shree Radha Krishna Old Age Home in Mira Road a few months ago. She was informed by the management that a deposit of ₹1 lakh was required for the upkeep and maintenance of her father. The management also promised to maintain a clean and safe environment for him.

However, Nisha later realised that her father was allegedly was being physically assaulted by the caretakers at the facility. She presented photographs of his wounds as evidence. She approached the Kalwa Police with her complaint and the photographs, requesting them to file an FIR against the alleged wrongdoers. However, instead of registering a Zero-FIR, the police merely prepared an application and handed it back to her.

When the police failed to assist her, Nisha approached the SHRC, filing a complaint against the Kalwa Police for inaction.

The SHRC, after going through the evidence, observed, “A bare reading of her complaint with the police authority dated November 20, 2024, makes it crystal clear that though the complainant prima facie established a cognizable offence, the concerned police officer, with malafide intentions, failed to register a Zero-FIR. Instead, they merely accepted her application without initiating any action against the culprits. It is shocking that despite the complainant highlighting the cruelty towards her elderly father, the Kalwa Police neither registered a Zero-FIR nor referred her father to a civil hospital for medical examination.” The commission noted the police’s negligence and directed immediate corrective action.

When the Old age home was contacted by The Free Press Journal, Mansukh Mahamania, the manager of the old age home, acknowledged that Nisha had taken her father back home. However, he claimed it was on the pretext of taking him home temporarily.

“They are three daughters who could not manage to care for their father at home. We were aware of alleged family issues. This is just a tactic by the daughters to withdraw the refundable deposit amount, and they have fabricated the allegations,” he stated.

The SHRC has thus directed the Thane Collector to complete the fact-finding inquiry promptly, and the police commissioners are expected to submit detailed reports on the case by November 27.