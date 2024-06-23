Mumbai: SHRC Event Highlights Technological Aid For Visually Impaired With AI Goggles | YouTube

Mumbai: We must be treated as equals and communication is the way we can bring this about, said Louis Braille who invented the Braille language for blind and visually impaired persons. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken a step ahead to assist the visually challenged by distributing Artificial Intelligence (AI) goggles. An event was organised by the SHRC and Hetu Charitable Trust, with Governor Ramesh Bias handing out 100 such pairs of glasses.

YouTube

These smart glasses help identify objects and describe them to the wearer via an earpiece. These goggles save images of the person the wearer meets or talks to and helps her/him identify them even later. The AI goggles also assist visually challenged people to read any document before through lenses attached to the device.

“We have made the best from the technology, to enable the disabled. It also assists the disabled in following GPS locations,” said Rishab Jain, the founder of the Hetu Charitable Trust.

SHRC secretary and CEO Nitin Patil said, “The NGO is working towards providing facilities to the blind and the visually challenged section of society. They have also created a band comprising the visually impaired, who had displayed their talent at the show.” Patil said the AI goggles also assist the blind to recognise any currency for financial independence.

Jain said they have been working in this field for several years. He added, “The AI driven goggles are a great leap towards our cause. We distributed 100 such devices whose price per device is Rs 20,000.”