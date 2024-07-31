Mumbai: Shravan Puja Performed On Railway Tracks Near Chembur; RPF Takes Action After Visuals Go Viral |

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident in Mumbai, devotees were found conducting Shravan puja on the railway tracks near Chembur station. Following a complaint by commuter Chetan Kamble, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) intervened and removed the devotees from the premises.

The devotees reportedly explained to the RPF personnel that a temple used to be located adjacent to the rail tracks, and this ritual had been conducted there since its existence.

Commuter Shares Visuals On X

Chetan Kamble shared visuals of the puja setup on social media platform X, showing people placing flowers and offerings on the railway track. In response to these visuals, the RPF Mumbai Division confirmed that necessary action had been taken.

It is concerning to see superstitious practices carried out on @Central_Railway Chembur railway tracks.

This poses serious safety risks. Authorities must enforce strict regulations to prevent such activities. @ShivajiIRTS @rajtoday @mashrujeet @mumbaimatterz @Mumbaikhabar9… pic.twitter.com/gl3lfv5Yvo — Chetan Kamble (@ckdadar) July 30, 2024

RPF Responds To Issue

The RPF's report on the incident stated that on July 30, 2024, at around 1:00 PM, they received information about people performing puja on the railway track at the Kurla end of Chembur station. Constable Ashutosh Singh, stationed at Chembur, along with personnel from GRP Wadala, promptly arrived at the location and persuaded the devotees to leave the tracks.

श्रीमानजी उपरोक्त शिकायत के संबंध में रिपोर्ट इस प्रकार है कि, आज दिनांक 30.07.2024 को समय करीबन 13.00 बजे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई कि, कुछ लोग चेंबूर स्टेशन के कुर्ला एंड की और रेलवे ट्रैक पर पूजा कर रहे है। सूचना मिलते ही चेंबूर स्टेशन पर तैनात आरक्षक आशुतोष सिंह तथा GRP वडाला 1/3 — RPF Mumbai Division (@RPFCRBB) July 30, 2024

जीआरपी/RPF स्टाफ द्वारा उचित बंदोबस्त किया गया। इस बाबत सभी अधिकारियों और स्टाफ को ड्यूटी माउंटिंग/डिस माउंटिंग के समय ब्रीफ किया गया है। 3/3 — RPF Mumbai Division (@RPFCRBB) July 30, 2024

The RPF assured that appropriate arrangements were made by the GRP/RPF staff to handle the situation. They also mentioned that all officers and staff had been briefed about the incident during their duty shifts.