Mumbai: ‘Shops Without Marathi Nameboards Will Face Shiv Sena-Style Action,’ Warns Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi

Mumbai: Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi Warns Action Against Shops Without Marathi Nameboard | X - @misanjayghadi (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 13: Shops and commercial establishments in Mumbai should put up prominently visible nameboards in Marathi Devanagari script, otherwise they will face action in Shiv Sena style, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi warned on Wednesday. There are around 9 lakh shops and commercial establishments in the city, out of which 5,020 have not put up Marathi nameboards.

Ghadi was speaking at a meeting with the officers of the Shops and Establishments Department held on Wednesday at the BMC headquarters to ensure all commercial establishments display nameboards in Marathi as per the Supreme Court order.

BMC warns of action against violators

"It is mandatory for shops and establishments, including five-star hotels and celebrity-owned establishments, to put up Marathi boards. Action will be taken if they ignore the law. Similarly, if the officials neglect to take action, they will face action themselves," said BMC's Law Committee Chairperson and Shiv Sena corporator Diksha Karkar.

On Monday, Law Committee member and BJP corporator Tajinder Singh Tiwana said there is no place in Mumbai for those who refuse the Marathi language, stressing the need for immediate strict action against those who openly violate Marathi nameboard rules.

Under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, and in accordance with the Supreme Court's October 2023 order, all shops and establishments in Mumbai are required to display a nameboard in Marathi Devanagari script. It is not only the script, but also the size. Shops cannot have other scripts, such as Gujarati, Urdu, or any other language, displayed larger than Marathi, the state language.

BMC files cases against non-compliant establishments

The Free Press Journal had reported on May 6 that from November 28, 2023, to March 31, 2026, the BMC's Shops & Establishments Department filed cases in the magistrate court against 3,774 commercial establishments for failing to display their nameboards in Marathi, and a fine of Rs 1,91,48,975 has been imposed.

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The BMC's facilitators (formerly called inspectors) across 24 civic wards visited a total of 1,58,116 establishments over three years and found 5,020 establishments not displaying nameplates as per the law.

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