Mumbai Shocker: SRPF Constable Dies By Suicide Using Service Weapon During Guard Duty At Lok Bhavan | Video | X / ANI

Mumbai: A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon while on guard duty at the Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai on Monday night, an official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the Malabar Hill police station official, the deceased was identified as Kaustabh Sangle and the cause of the suicide was not immediately known.

The 26-year-old, attached to the SRPF Group 16, Kolhapur district, killed himself while on guard duty at high-security Lok Bhavan (formerly known as Raj Bhavan), the official residence of the state Governor in the upscale Malabar Hill area, he said, adding no suicide note was found.

The Malabar Hill Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into the incident, he added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)